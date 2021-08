10 special trains cancelled, four rescheduled

As many as 10 special trains have been cancelled and four rescheduled to facilitate safety-related modernisation works for insertion of Limited Height Subways (LHS) in Vizianagaram-Korukonda and Dusi-Ponduru sections of Waltair Division.

The trains cancelled are: 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur special, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 23, 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Gunupur on August 23, 08570 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar special, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 23, 08569 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Bhubaneswar on August 23, 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 23 and 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Raipur on August 23.

Similarly, the 02085 Sambalpur-Nanaded special, leaving Sambalpur on August 23, 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad special, leaving Bhubaneswar on Augst 23, the 07243 Guntur-Rayagada special, leaving Guntur on August 22, and 07244 Rayagada-Guntur special, leaving Rayagada on August 23 are all cancelled, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The following trains are rescheduled: 03352 Alleppey-Dhanbad special train, scheduled to leave Alleppey at 6 a.m. on August 22, will leave at 11.45 a.m. on the same day, 01019 CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar special train, leaving CST Mumbai at 2 p.m. on August 22, will leave at 5.30 p.m. on the same day, 02510 Guwahati-KSR Banguluru, leaving Guwahati at 6.20 a.m. on August 22, will leave at 12.20 hours on the same day. The.05906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari special, leaving Dibrugarh at 7.25 p.m. on August 21, will leave at 00.55 hours on August 22.

Due to the safety works in connection with the commissioning of double line between Jujomura-Charmal-Rairakhol in Sambalpur Division, 08127 Rourkela-Gunupur special train, leaving Rourkela on August 22, will be cancelled. In the return direction, 08128 Gunupur-Rourkela special, leaving Gunupur on August 23, will be cancelled.