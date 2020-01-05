10 school students hurt in road mishap near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

Ten students of a private school of Anantapur town were injured, one of them grievously, on Sunday morning when the school bus in which they were travelling had a brush with an oil tanker at Kallupalle village of Gangavaram mandal, 10 km from Palamaner.

A hit and run case

According to Gangavaram Police, the management of Vikas Model School of Anantapur had arranged an excursion to Kodaikanal hill station in Tamil Nadu, for the primary section students. The vehicle was on downward journey when the mishap occurred. The impact of the collision left one side of the bus crushed.

The hit and run episode left 10 boys injured who were rushed to the Area Goverment Hospital in Palamaner, and were declared safe. Police said one boy who had received grievous injuries, but out of danger was referred to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. A case has been registered and the police have launched a search for the tanker responsible for the mishap.