10% population of Tirupati district prone to cancer, says Collector

July 18, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, while quoting the preliminary estimates prepared by the medical and health department, has said that nearly 10% of the population of the district is prone to cancer.

Speaking at the ten-day cancer awareness and training programme for screening tests organised by Sri Padmavati Mahila Medical College for community health officers and mid-level health providers on the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) University campus on July 18 (Tuesday), the Collector told the ANMs and volunteers to make use of the software prepared to identify the cancer patients and get everyone screened at the ‘Pink Bus’ service run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with specialist doctors.

The Collector recalled that the SVIMS super specialty hospital and the district administration, in coordination with Tata Cancer Institute, had developed training modules for screening and treatment. “I urge all the stakeholders to strive for making Tirupati district cancer-free,” the Collector appealed.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (SBIO), TTD’s cancer hospital, is well-equipped to provide treatment for all kinds of cancer.

He squarely blamed the change in lifestyle in terms of food and physical exercise regimen as the pivotal factors for the rise in cancer. “The junk food culture is the main cause and the ancient knowledge embedded in Patanjali Maharshi’s Yoga Sutra offers the solutions,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that Sri Venkateswara Vedic University would organise another training programme on yoga and solutions for cancer soon. The TTD is promoting organic cow-based farming and using such products, he added and appealed to the stakeholders to spread awareness in villages.

TTD Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, who is also the Director of SVIMS, disclosed the plans to set up permanent centres at Gudur, Srikalahasti and Chandragiri, in consultation with the State government.

SPMMC principal Charan B. Singh, Community Medicine head Nagaraj, SBIO OSD Jayachandra Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer U. Srihari and SV Medical College principal P.V. Chandrasekharan took part in the programme.