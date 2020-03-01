10 persons, including four chilli farmers, killed in road accidents

VIJAYAWADA

01 March 2020 23:18 IST

While a car fell into Kondaveeti Vagu, a lorry fell into a quarry

Ten persons were killed and eight others suffered injuries in two road accidents in Guntur district on Sunday.

The injured were admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur, and the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

Guntur (Urban) Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that six persons, who included four women, were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell 30 feet into the Kondaveeti Vaagu at Pulladigunta village of Vatti Cherukuru mandal.

The deceased were identified as Samadula Srinivas (51); P. Prasad (45); P.V. Lakshmi (50); S. Seethamma (50); P. Ramana (50); and Subba Rao (60). Native of Kakumanu village in the district, the victims were returning after attending a party.

Mr. Ramakrishna rushed to the spot and supervised the arrangements for shifting the injured to the hospital.

Ex gratia announced

Home Minister M. Sucharitha and district Collector Samuel Anand Kumar visited the GGH. Later, Ms. Sucharitha announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the bereaved families and directed the hospital authorities to provide best treatment to the injured.

One farmer critical

In another accident, four chilli farmers were killed and four others sustained injuries when a lorry laden with chilli, and in which they were travelling, fell into a 70-ft-deep quarry at Lachamallapadu village of Veldurthi mandal in Guntur rural district.

The deceased were native of Bodaveedu village. They were proceeding to sell the produce, said Guntur Rural SP Ch. Vijaya Rao.

“The condition of one farmer, who suffered a head injury, is said to be critical. The accident took place when the driver tried to negotiate a curve,” the SP said.