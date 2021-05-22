10 persons arrested, ganja, LSD blots seized

The Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) on Saturday arrested 10 persons and seized 17 kg of ganja, 11 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) blots, eight cell phones, one weighing machine from them.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gauthami Sali told mediapersons here on Saturday that the accused were arrested for possessing and transporting the banned drugs all valued in the market at ₹4.5 lakh. The LSD, 22 milligrams in total, were in the form of stamps valued at ₹27,500.

The police said that the accused were nabbed when, after placing the order online, they were returning with the materials from Giddalur in Prakasam district and Tuni in East Godavari.

The arrested have been identified as K. Joseph(24), Beemineni Bharat Chandra(24) (both hailing from Guntur), Bunedri Agnimitra(26); Chakali Dastagiri(21), Shaik Mohammed Suhail(30), Shaik Shaheed Basha(21), Zaheer Ali Khan(24), Shaik Hameed Basha(22), Shaik Firoze Basha(24) and Mohammed Waseem(33).

According to the police, the accused reportedly used to buy the drugs from unidentified groups on social media platforms using Bitcoins. They then sold ganja in small quantities at ₹500 for 20g in Kurnool district.