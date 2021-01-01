10 people arrested in Tadipatri clashes

The Tadipatri police on Thursday arrested 10 persons accused in the recent clashes between the followers of former MLA J.C. Prabhakara Reddy and present MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy in front of the former MLA’s house last week.
Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu in the presence of Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police V.N.K. Chaitanya told reporters that six cases were filed against the members of the warring groups and all of them have been sent in remand.
Though the former MLA and present MLA and their sons have been named in the complaints filed by the victims on both sides, the police have so far not arrested any of them.
While one case was filed suo motu against a person alleged to be Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s follower for posting a damaging and demeaning post in the social media against the present MLA and some other persons, the remaining five cases have been filed based on complaints made by the affected persons, Mr. Yesu Babu said.
“The police will take all possible measures to maintain law and order and not tolerate any kind of unruly behaviour by anyone,” Mr. Satya Yesu Babu observed.
