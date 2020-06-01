Andhra Pradesh

10 new COVID cases in Prakasam, Nellore

Sentil surveillance for COVID-19 in progress at Naidupeta in Nellore district on Monday.

People throng Kanakamahal Centre in Nellore as Unlock 1.0 begins

Coronavirus cases continued unabated as 10 new cases, five each in Nellore and Prakasam districts, were reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 hotspot Sullurpeta accounted for all the five new cases in Nellore district. Of them, Gandlaveedhi in the temple town reported two cases, while Vanamthoppu, Mohanaiahnagar and Ganapatinagar one each.

Meanwhile, eight persons were discharged from the COVID hospital, taking the number of recoveries to 189 in the district. With this, the number of active cases stood at 63 in SPSR Nellore district.

As Unlock 1.0 came into force on Monday, health officials began testing of all persons entering the State by road from Tamil Nadu at the Tada check-post.

Sentinel surveillance for COVID was conducted across the revenue divisions of Nellore, Atmakur and Kavali covering people from different walks of life and age groups to understand the magnitude of the spread of the disease.

Undeterred by the surge in cases, people thronged the Kanakamahal Centre and other business centres in Nellore city as the shopkeepers opened their shops outside the containment zones.

Rural areas on alert

While the first spell of cases in Prakasam district were reported mostly in urban clusters like Ongole, Chirala, Chimakurthy, the infections are now spreading in rural areas, keeping the health officials on tenterhooks. One case each was reported in Ulavapadu, Jalapalem, Vetapalem, Karedu and Bestavaripeta on Monday and containment strategy was unveiled in these places. With this, active cases rose to 26 in the district.

