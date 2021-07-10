10 MW Simhadri floating solar plant commissioned

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 00:51 IST

It is said to be the single largest floating installation in the country

Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has commissioned the 10 mw floating solar plant, which is part of the 25 mw plant.

Though it was connected to the southern grid on June 29 and declared commercial from June 30, it was officially announced here on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a press release from the NTPC, it is the single largest floating installation in India as on date and is also considered to be an engineering marvel for its unique anchoring and mooring techniques.

The power evacuation from this project is through dedicated cabling from the reservoir to the plant switchgear at 33KV level.

According to Diwakar Kaushik, HoD, NTPC Simhadri, the works on the balance 15 MW are in full swing and is expected to be completed by August-end.

NTPC-Simhadri draws its sweet water requirement from Yeleru canal and the water is stored in a constructed reservoir spread over 150 acres inside the plant.