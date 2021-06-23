10 more die in South Coastal A.P.

The region reports 593 new COVID infections

After reporting four deaths on Monday, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh’s toll rose to 1,794 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday as 10 more persons succumbed to the virus.

Casualties were reported in double-digit once again as 10 patients-- six in Prakasam district and four in SPSR Nellore district--died of COVID. Prakasam district accounted for 901 deaths and SPSR Nellore district for 893 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, as many as 593 persons, including 357 in Prakasam district, tested positive for the disease during the period taking the cumulative tally to over 2.44 lakh in the region, including more than 1.25 lakh in SPSR Nellore district.

688 recoveries

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases by 95 during the period in the region as 688 patients, including 430 in Prakasam district, were declared recovered.

Active cases

With this, the active cases came down to a little more than 9,000 in the region, with Nellore accounting for 3,712 cases and Prakasam for 5,290.

Recovery rate continued to improve in the two districts, registering 95.57% as over 2.33 lakh patients, including more than 1.12 lakh in Prakasam district, have recuperated so far.