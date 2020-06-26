10 more deaths, 605 fresh cases in AP

The State has witnessed 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 605 fresh cases, the highest single-day rise taking the tally to 11, 489. The toll has gone up to 146 with most of the cases being reported in the past few days.

Of the total cases, 9353 cases are of locals while 1, 764 are of people from other states and 372 are of foreign returnees.

On the whole, there are 6, 147 active patients and the number of recoveries increased to 5, 196 including the 208 discharges in the past 24 hours.

Most of the new deaths occurred in Kurnool and Krishna districts which reported four cases each. Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

Of the 605 fresh cases, 570 are of locals and most of them came from Kadapa (133), Anantapur (79), Guntur (74), West Godavari (79) and Kurnool (60). The remaining cases are from Prakasam (28), Chittoor (26), Vizianagaram (23), Visakhapatnam (20), Krishna (20), Nellore (15), East Godavari (12) and Srikakulam (1).

With 22305 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the State has so far tested 7.91 lakh tests.