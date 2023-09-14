10-member students’ team from A.P. to attend UN meet on SDGs on Sept. 16

September 14, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday met a team of 10 students from government schools who are headed to the United States to be part of a United Nations (UN) conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Congratulating the students on their selection for the exclusive week-long visit from September 14, the Minister said this was the first time that students of government schools were being sent on a State-sponsored exposure trip. This reflects the government’s commitment to uplift children belonging to poor and marginalised communities, he said. The students will attend the UN meet on September 16.

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar and Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao complimented the students and explained to them the dos and don’ts to be followed during their stay in the US.

A team of officials and teachers will accompany the students. The Samagra Shiksha Director has been appointed as the representative of the team, secretary of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) D. Madhusudhana Rao is the nodal officer who will facilitate the travel programme while United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC) special consultative status member Unnava Shakin Kumar is coordinating the visit. Two teachers V. Vijaya Durga and K.V. Hema Prasad have been appointed as mentors for the students.

The student team includes eight girls and two boys. They are M. Sivalingamma from AP Social Welfare Residential School, Kurnool, M. Chandralekha, a passout of Navodaya School, G. Ganesh Anjana Sai from IIIT, Nuzvid, D. Jyotsna from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Gurukul School, C. Rajeswari from IIIT Idupulapaya campus, P. Gayathri from IIIT Nuzvid, V. Yogeswari from IIIT Nuzvid, Shaik Ammajan from IIIT Idupulapaya campus and P. Manaswini from KGBV, G.L. Puram.

The students will speak on various initiatives launched by the State government as part of the reforms in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh at various platforms.