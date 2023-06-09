10 Left parties to protest Amit Shah’s visit on June 11

June 09, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The members and leaders of the 10 Left parties would stage a protest against the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the State on June 11. The Left parties are opposing the campaign across the country to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be ashamed of going ahead with its plans to take up the campaign in the State despite protests and opposition from the political parties.

“The NDA government has betrayed Andhra Pradesh in all aspects during its nine-year rule but wanted to sing paeans on its achievements. The Centre failed to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, implement the provisions of A.P. Reorganisation Act, construct Ramayapatnam port and release funds for backward districts in the State. On top of this, the Centre was determined to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The BJP State leadership has no voice and is not working in the interests of the State,” he alleged.

The Left parties would strive to dethrone the Modi government at the Centre and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State. The Left parties would align with the political parties and people organisations which support the cause. The necessary plan would be chalked out. A roundtable conference on the hike in power tariff and smart meters would be organised on June 11, he added.

