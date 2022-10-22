10 lakh new recruitments will be made in the country under Rozgar Mela, says Murugan

The Union Minister of State hands over appointment letters in Vijayawada to 194 candidates

Union Minister of State L. Murugan giving away the appointment letter to an youngster in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Union Minister of State hands over appointment letters in Vijayawada to 194 candidates

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L. Murugan has said the Indian Railways has undergone a massive transformation with the introduction of Vande Bharat trains and upgrading of stations on a par with airports.

Dr. Murugan, along with BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan, issued appointment orders to 194 candidates in various wings at ‘Rozgar Mela’ organised here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela, a drive for recruiting 10 lakh candidates in various departments at the national level. The recruitments were being made through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Dr. Murugan said India was making rapid strides towards digitalisation and self-reliance through Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and e-Governance. He appealed to the fresh recruits to strive hard to make India self-sustainable and self-reliant as the next 25 years were very crucial, which was termed as ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan stated that the Rozgar Mela would bring light into the lives of the youth. The mela was a Deepavali gift for the unemployed youth in the country, he said.

Candidates received appointment orders for assistant loco pilots, technicians, station master, guard, traffic assistant, clerk, doctors, sub-inspector, postal assistant, stenographer, assistant commissioner, income tax inspector, bank officers and other posts, the DRM said.

Officers from the Department of Posts, AIR, PIB, Doordarshan, CGST, Banks, ESI and South Central Railway participated.