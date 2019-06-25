₹10-lakh ex gratia announcedfor gang-rape victim

State Home Minister M. Sucharita on Tuesday promised to ensure speedy justice to the minor girl, who was gang-raped allegedly by six persons, including three minors here last week.

Calling on the victim admitted to ‘Bala Sadan’ here along with her Cabinet colleagues T. Vanitha, A. Suresh and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ms. Sucharita said: “As a humanitarian gesture Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the girl.”

Pat for SP

Patting Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharath Kaushal for nabbing the accused soon after the sexual assault came to light, she felt that existing laws were enough to award deterrent punishment to the guilty. A strong case should be built to ensure that the accused were not enlarged on bail and trial speeded up for early conviction.

She asked women and girls in distress to dial 100 or 112 for help.

Getting the case details from the SP, she said girls should realise that parents were best persons to take care of them and they should not leave home at odd time.

All schoolgirls would be made aware of good and bad touch and taught Karate for self-defence, she said.

‘None will be spared’

On a TDP activist ending her life in Rudramampuram near Chirala earlier in the day, she said it was not proper to give a ‘political colour’ to it.

Denying that attacks on the activists of the opposition Telugu Desam Party by the ruling YSR Congress Party activists had increased, she said the fact was otherwise. The incidents of attack on YSRCP activists allegedly by TDP workers was so far 57, while it was 43 against TDP activists. “Irrespective of the party affiliation, all cases will be dealt with as per law,” she said.

Replying to a question on the party affiliation of the main accused in the gang-rape case, she said no effort would be spared to award deterrent punishment to the guilty irrespective of the party he belongs to.

The FB page of the accused prominently carried the picture of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the former sporting a YSRCP shawl and campaigning for the party, evoking strong reaction from netizens with 1.1k browsers commenting and 128 others sharing his post on his reaction to the rape and murder of nine-month-old infant at Hanamkonda in Warangal.