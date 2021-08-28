₹10 lakh aid given to four children orphaned by COVID-19 in Konaseema

The aid will be deposited into the account of the orphan and the interest could be withdrawn to meet the daily needs.

Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop on Saturday handed over ₹10 lakh financial aid to the four children orphaned by the COVID-19 in the Konaseema region in East Godavari district.

The State government is committed to offering ₹10 lakh aid to the children orphaned by the COVID-19, supporting their education and financial care in the future.

The aid will be deposited into the account of the orphan and the interest could be withdrawn to meet the daily needs. The deposition can be withdrawn the beneficiary attains the age of 25.

S. Ajay Sai Ganesh of Uppalaguptam, Arigela Madhu Srisujana, and Arigela Gnana Venkata Sriprasanna of Amalapuram, and Lanka Sattibabu of Allavaram Mandal received the cheques of the aid from Mr. Viswaroop in a programme in Amalapuram. Integrated Child Development Services Project Officer G. Satyavani and other officials were present.