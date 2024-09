About 10 labourers suffered injuries after the tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Podili mandal in Prakasam district on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Katurivaaripalem village when they were returning from work.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, said the police.

