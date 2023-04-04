ADVERTISEMENT

10 kg ganja seized, three persons held in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Prime accused used to procure ganja from Narsipatnam in North Andhra region, says Palamaner DSP

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Palamaner sub-division police on Tuesday seized 10 kg of ganja and arrested three persons under Palamaner and Gangavaram police station limits.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that acting on a tip-off that ganja peddling was going on in the Kakathopu area in the town, a special party was despatched to the spot along with the revenue officials. Two persons - Shaik Salim (47) and A. Venkatesh (53) of Palamaner town - were nabbed while they were supplying the contraband in small quantities to their client in an autorickshaw. Based on their confession, the third accused Venkatappa (75) of Gangavaram mandal was also arrested.

Shaik Salim, the A-1 accused, was in the regular habit of travelling to Narsipatnam in the North Andhra region, where he would procure ganja stocks from unknown persons, the DSP said. From there, Shaik would send the stock to Mysore and Mangalore in Karnataka, and to the Chittoor and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh. Venkatesh and Venkatappa used to assist him in the acitivity, the DSP said. The police booked the trio under the NDPS Act and sent them in remand after producing them in the area court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US