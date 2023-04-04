10 kg ganja seized, three persons held in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Palamaner sub-division police on Tuesday seized 10 kg of ganja and arrested three persons under Palamaner and Gangavaram police station limits.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that acting on a tip-off that ganja peddling was going on in the Kakathopu area in the town, a special party was despatched to the spot along with the revenue officials. Two persons - Shaik Salim (47) and A. Venkatesh (53) of Palamaner town - were nabbed while they were supplying the contraband in small quantities to their client in an autorickshaw. Based on their confession, the third accused Venkatappa (75) of Gangavaram mandal was also arrested.

Shaik Salim, the A-1 accused, was in the regular habit of travelling to Narsipatnam in the North Andhra region, where he would procure ganja stocks from unknown persons, the DSP said. From there, Shaik would send the stock to Mysore and Mangalore in Karnataka, and to the Chittoor and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh. Venkatesh and Venkatappa used to assist him in the acitivity, the DSP said. The police booked the trio under the NDPS Act and sent them in remand after producing them in the area court.