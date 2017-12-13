10-K walk to be held on January 28

‘Walk for Health and Walk for Peace’, a 10-K walkathon, will be organised by the NRI Academy here on January 28.

The walk convener and secretary of KITS College, Koye Subba Rao, said the walkathon would be divided into four categories based on the age group.

It would start at 6 am. in front of the Indian Springs School on Ring Road and go via the Lodge Centre, Sankar Vilas, Hindu College junction, Collectorate, Chebrolu Hanumayya Company, Ring Road, Brindvan Gardens and conclude at the school. Over 10,000 persons are expected to take part in the competition. Those coming first, second and third will be given cash prizes of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively. The others in the top ten will be presented with mementos.