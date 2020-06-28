10 judicial officers among 54 infected in Prakasam

There was no let-up in COVID cases as 103 persons- 54 in Prakasam and 49 in Nellore district tested positive for the viral disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of cumulative cases went up to 736 in Nellore district and 500 in Prakasam.

Ten of the 54 new cases came from the judicial officers’ quarters in Ongole, according to a report compiled by the health authorities. All routes leading to the Court Centre were sealed as some judicial officers also got infected.

Lockdown was enforced strictly by the police in Ongole, which witnessed in all 18 new cases, including two from Ram Nagar, as also in Markapur with 10 new cases, Chirala with six fresh cases and Pamur with four cases. A 83-year-old woman from Ongole and a 72-year-old man from Chirala were among those who contracted the disease. Vehicles of those undertaking unnecessary travel were seized by the police.

The disease continued to spread to far-flung areas in the district. Remote villages like Chinapavani, Chinnanandipadu, Dasarivaripalem, Kondepi, Singarayakonda, Darsi, Cumbum and Talluru reported fresh cases.

28 discharged

In Nellore district, the active cases came down 264 as 28 persons were cured of the disease and discharged from the hospitals.

Civic staff under the overall supervision of Administrative Officer Rama Rao sanitized the Collectorate on Sunday as a woman employee got infected.

Nellore city accounted for 15 fresh cases, including four each from Ramji Nagar and Vengal Rao Nagar. Sullurpeta, 80 km away from Chennai, reported 10 new cases, while Kavali reported 12.