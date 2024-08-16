10 IPS officers get new postings in reshuffle

The State government transferred 10 IPS officers on Friday. G.O. 1441 to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Friday, August 16.

Satya Yesu Babu, Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, has been transferred and directed to report at the Police Headquarters for further posting. Garud Sumit Sunil, waiting for posting, has been posted as Group Commander, Greyhounds.

Jagadeesh. P., awaiting posting, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Anantapur, in place of K.V. Murali Krishna, who has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 16th Battalion, APSP, Visakhapatnam.

K.M. Maheswara Raju, Superintendent of Police, Special Enforcement Bureau, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada.

Suneel Sheoran, SDPO, Parvathipuram, has been transferred and posted as Group Commander, Greyhounds. Rahul Meena, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chinturu, has been transferred and posted as SRP, Guntakal, Anantapur district. Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, Assistant Superintendent of Police, East, Guntur, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence. Pankaj Kumar Meena, Assault Commander, Greyhounds, has been posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chinturu. Surana Ankita Mahavir, Assault Commander, Greyhounds, has been posted as SDPO, Parvathipuram.

