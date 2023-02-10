ADVERTISEMENT

10 held, 36 kg ganja seized from Mudigubba railway station

February 10, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

The vigilance officials on February 8 (Wednesday) arrested 10 persons at Mudigubba railway station and seized 36 kg ganja from their possession. Sri Sathya Sai district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh, in a release on February 9 (Thursday), said that special police teams led by Mudigubba SSI Hemant Kumar and Patnam SSI Sarath Chandra made the arrests when the accused were trying to sell the contraband.

Five more people who came to the station to buy the contraband managed to escape. The accused have been identified as Sake Nagesh (42), Sake Veerabhadraiah (23), Pula Sunil Kumar (23), Sake Anjineyulu (27), Amuri Raghava (29), Sake Saroja (45), Vanam Nagesh, Sake Seena (52), Avula Ramanamma (44) and J. Mithun (31). They were booked under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Additional SP K.V. Ramakrishna Prasad said that Saake Nagesh and Vanam Nagesh bought the contraband from Tuni in Kakinada district for ₹3,000 per kg and came to Mudigubba.

