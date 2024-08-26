ADVERTISEMENT

10 Government Pleaders appointed in High Court

Published - August 26, 2024 05:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has terminated the services of one Special Public Prosecutor and six Additional PPs on disciplinary grounds

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Law Department has recently appointed 10 Government Pleaders (GPs) in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to work under the general superintendence and control of the Advocate General as per the AP Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Instructions, 2000, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till the termination of their services, whichever is earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

A G.O. to that effect has been issued by Secretary to Government (Legal and Legislative Affairs & Justice) V. Sunitha.

The newly appointed GPs are Rama Rao Kochiri, Pullakura Nagarju, B. Ramakrishna Naik, Pativada Ramakrishna, Y. Balaji, Sushma Yaganti, A. Jayanthi, G. Rama Chandra Rao, B. Rajeshwar Reddy and Thota Srinivasa Rayalu.

The government terminated the services of one Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) and six Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs) in accordance with the AP Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Services) Instructions, 2000, for participating in the YSR Congress Party campaigns, as per separate G.O.s issued by Principal Secretary (Home-Courts) Kumar Vishwajeet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gujjula Nagi Reddy is the SPP (Vijayawada POCSO Court), and Bayana Kamaraju Venkata Ramani (III Additional District Judge-ACB Court, Vijayawada), Janga Jaya Lakshmi (III Additional Assistant Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada), Velpula Kotaiah (I Additional Assistant Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada), Gaddam Jayaram (XIV Additional District Judge-cum-Additional Family Court, Vijayawada), Yakkanti Pulla Reddy (III Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada) and Ch. Vishnu Vardhan Rao (V Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada) are the APPs whose services were terminated on disciplinary grounds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US