10 Government Pleaders appointed in High Court

The government has terminated the services of one Special Public Prosecutor and six Additional PPs on disciplinary grounds

Published - August 26, 2024 05:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building in Amaravati.

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Law Department has recently appointed 10 Government Pleaders (GPs) in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to work under the general superintendence and control of the Advocate General as per the AP Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Instructions, 2000, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till the termination of their services, whichever is earlier.

A G.O. to that effect has been issued by Secretary to Government (Legal and Legislative Affairs & Justice) V. Sunitha.

The newly appointed GPs are Rama Rao Kochiri, Pullakura Nagarju, B. Ramakrishna Naik, Pativada Ramakrishna, Y. Balaji, Sushma Yaganti, A. Jayanthi, G. Rama Chandra Rao, B. Rajeshwar Reddy and Thota Srinivasa Rayalu.

The government terminated the services of one Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) and six Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs) in accordance with the AP Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Services) Instructions, 2000, for participating in the YSR Congress Party campaigns, as per separate G.O.s issued by Principal Secretary (Home-Courts) Kumar Vishwajeet.

Gujjula Nagi Reddy is the SPP (Vijayawada POCSO Court), and Bayana Kamaraju Venkata Ramani (III Additional District Judge-ACB Court, Vijayawada), Janga Jaya Lakshmi (III Additional Assistant Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada), Velpula Kotaiah (I Additional Assistant Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada), Gaddam Jayaram (XIV Additional District Judge-cum-Additional Family Court, Vijayawada), Yakkanti Pulla Reddy (III Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada) and Ch. Vishnu Vardhan Rao (V Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Vijayawada) are the APPs whose services were terminated on disciplinary grounds.

