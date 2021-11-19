10 gates of Somasila reservoir lifted, 75,994 cusecs discharged

‘Standing crop in more than 4,000 acres damaged in Nellore district’

Heavy rain pounded several parts of the south coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the low pressure over the the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several places in Nellore district as there was no let-up in the downpour through out the day. The rain left many roads in Nellore, Naidupeta, Ongole and other towns in the region under a sheet of water. People living in the low-lying areas and closer to Penna river had a hard time following the heavy showers. Vehicular traffic in Marripadu, Chejerla and Atmakur mandals was disrupted.

According to meteorology officials, the weather system is liklely to cross the coast closer to Chennai and heavy to very heavy rain is expected in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea as squally wind with a speed reaching 45 km to 55km per hour is likely to blow in the next 24 hours. The sea surface remained very rough and water advanced towards some hamlets on the shore in some places.

Meanwhile, irrigation officials lifted 10 crest gates at the Somasila reservoir, letting out 75,994 cusecs of water. The water at the reservoir reached 70.7 tmcft following an inflow of 70,210 cusecs, leaving a flood cushion of only 7.83 tmcft, the officials said, adding that the inflows would go up further in view of heavy rain in the catchment areas.

According to preliminary assessment made by the Agriculture Department, standing crops in more than 4,000 acres had been damaged, apart from paddy nurseries in 2,500 acres. Agriculture Joint Director (Nellore) Y. Anandakumari urged the farmers to delay the sowing operations and go for short-duration varieties.

Kaluvaya recorded 103.8 mm of rain, the highest in th district, followed by Marripudi (99.8mm), Atmakur (79.4 mm), A.S. Peta (75.4 mm), Chejerla (73.8 mm), Ananthasagaram (71.2 mm), Vinjamur (70.2 mm), Sullurpeta (59.4 mm), Nellore (55 mm) and Tada (45.2 mm), said Chief Planning Officer T. Suresh Kumar.

In Prakasam district, Kothapatnam recorded the maximum rainfall of 28.4 mm, followed by Gudlur (25.8 mm), Kandukur (22.2 mm), Tallur (20.2 mm) and Lingasamudram (16.4 mm).