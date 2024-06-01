ADVERTISEMENT

10 factory workers fall ill after smelling ‘unidentified odour’ at aluminium industry near Tirupati

Published - June 01, 2024 06:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

There is no sign of any gas leakage in the factory, says District Fire Officer

The Hindu Bureau

About 10 workers were taken ill after smelling some ‘unidentified odour’ at the conveyor section of the CMR Aluminum Industry at Rajulapalem village of Yerpedu mandal, 25 km from Tirupati, on Saturday morning. The workers were immediately rushed to a hospital in Renigunta nearby, and all were declared safe after first-aid.

The workers, who were preparing for the morning shift, experienced dizziness and vomiting sensation after smelling the ‘odour’ close to the conveyor belt, which was carrying the scrap material.

District Fire Officer J. Ramanaiah said that the aluminum factory would procure scrap material from various sources. “While the scrap was under segregation process, a conveyor was carrying a portion of it. Suddenly, some unidentified odour emanated in the vicinity of the conveyor belt. Six of the workers complained of uneasiness and vomiting sensation, and four others experienced reeling sensation, and were back to normal immediately. The incident is a minor one. Our staff from Srikalahasti visited the plant and thoroughly examined the premises and found no signs of any gas leakage,” he said.

