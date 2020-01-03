10-day annual book fair begins today

The stage is set for the city’s annual book fair— the 31st Vijayawada Book Festival — which will be thrown open to the public on Friday evening at Swaraj Maidan.

The book fair organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society and supported by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will feature over 145 publishers and sellers for 10 days up to January 12.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the fair on Friday and take part in the inaugural meeting to be presided by A.P. Official Language Commission president Y. Lakshmi Prasad.

Noted writer and film director Vamsi, Minister for Endowments V. Srinivasa Rao, A.P. Govt Adviser K. Ramachandra Murthy, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and others will also take part in the inaugural meet. Mr. Murthy will delivery the C. Raghavachari memorial speech.

The venue has been named after publisher Bellapu Ramesh and the main stage, Sahitya Vedika which would witness literary events has been named after journalist C. Raghavachari. The Prathiba Vedika where activities related to children and youth will be carried out has been named after Hema Parimi.

Various new books would be launched at the literary dais every day and competitions in quiz, just a minute, career talks will be hosted at the dais for children and youth.