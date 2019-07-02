₹10 crore sanctioned to Vijayawada to reduce air pollution: Union Minister

Vijayawada is among 28 cities have been sanctioned ₹10 crore for reduction of air pollution under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Answering an unstarred question raised by YSR Congress Party Parliamentary Party leader V.Vijaya Sai Reddy, the Union Minister said that the NCAP was launched to address the air pollution problem across the country.

Priority interventions

On the basis of ambient air quality data for period 2011-2015 and the World Health Organisation Report 2014-2018, 102 non-attainment (places with pollution standards below the national safety standards) cities including Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh had been identified for priority interventions to reduce air pollution.

Action plans

The city action plans for the five cities that have been submitted by the State government have been approved by the Centre, the Union Minister said.

Vijayawada was one of the 28 cities in the country that have a population of over 10 lakh (one million) and suspended particulate matter (SPM) of over PM10. SPM was the most harmful form of air pollution.

Funds were being used for following components in Vijayawada under National Clean Air Programme, public awareness and capacity building activities, source apportionment study, mechanical street sweepers, water sprinklers, mobile enforcement units, installation and commissioning of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations and Greening & Paving activities, the Union Minister said.

For the remaining non-attainment cities in the State, ₹20 lakh had been sanctioned for cities with population of between 5 and 10 lakh and ₹10 lakh for towns with population of five lakh or less, the Union Minister has said.