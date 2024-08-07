ADVERTISEMENT

₹10 coins are legal tender: RBI

Published - August 07, 2024 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that ₹10 coins, regardless of design, are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions without hesitation. The RBI reiterated that all banks should accept these coins for transactions and exchange at all their branches.

This was announced during the RBI’s 33rd meeting of the state-level security committee for Andhra Pradesh here on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by State Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet, discussed issues such as the security of currency management and operations.

“There appears to be a reluctance among traders and the public to accept ₹10 coins in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This reluctance seems to stem from [the] suspicion arising out of fake news/messages about the genuineness of these coins...,” RBI officials said.

The RBI puts into circulation coins made by the Government of India (GoI) mints from time to time. Given the longer lifespan of coins, multiple designs and shapes coexist in the market simultaneously. Thus far, the RBI has issued ₹10 coins in 14 different designs. ₹10 coins of all designs are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions, the officials said.

