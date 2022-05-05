10 bikes seized from ‘thief’
The Tiruvuru police arrested an inter-State motorcycle thief and seized 10 motorcycles worth about ₹8 lakh on Thursday.
The accused Potru Raju (35) of Mulugu district in Telangana was arrested on the Tiruvuru-Vijayawada Road by local police led by CI Bhima Raju.
Later, the police recovered 10 motorcycles from Raju.
