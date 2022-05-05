Andhra Pradesh

10 bikes seized from ‘thief’

The Tiruvuru police arrested an inter-State motorcycle thief and seized 10 motorcycles worth about ₹8 lakh on Thursday.

The accused Potru Raju (35) of Mulugu district in Telangana was arrested on the Tiruvuru-Vijayawada Road by local police led by CI Bhima Raju.

Later, the police recovered 10 motorcycles from Raju.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2022 11:25:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/10-bikes-seized-from-thief/article65385717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY