GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 Bhavani devotees suffer injuries in a road accident near Eluru

The mishap occurred when an auto in which the devotees were travelling hit a van on the outskirts of Eluru, while proceeding to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam in Vijayawada

Published - October 13, 2024 03:39 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees throng Kanaka Durga temple after Dasara of relinquishment of bhavani deeksha in Vijayawada. File

Devotees throng Kanaka Durga temple after Dasara of relinquishment of bhavani deeksha in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As many as 10 Bhavani devotees suffered injuries in a road accident near Eluru on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The injured were admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital.

The mishap occurred when an auto in which the devotees were travelling hit a van on the outskirts of Eluru. In all, 13 devotees from Tuni were proceeding to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam in Vijayawada.

“The Bhavanis suffered minor injuries and their condition is safe,” said Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Sravan Kumar.

Published - October 13, 2024 03:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.