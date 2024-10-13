10 Bhavani devotees suffer injuries in a road accident near Eluru

As many as 10 Bhavani devotees suffered injuries in a road accident near Eluru on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The injured were admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital.

The mishap occurred when an auto in which the devotees were travelling hit a van on the outskirts of Eluru. In all, 13 devotees from Tuni were proceeding to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam in Vijayawada.

“The Bhavanis suffered minor injuries and their condition is safe,” said Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police D. Sravan Kumar.