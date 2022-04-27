10 arrested in SSC question paper case

April 27, 2022 23:39 IST

Ten persons, including the kingpin, were arrested on the charge of circulating the SSC Telugu question paper in WhatsApp.

The incident was reported from the ZP High School at Ankireddypalli in Kolimigundla mandal in the district on Wednesday. Search is on for the 11th accused.

Nandyal District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon, addressing the media late in the night, said it was a malpractice.

A Community Resource Person, Rajesh, of the Education Department employed at the School by the Headmaster had taken the photograph of the question paper and sent it to nine teachers to get answer scripts.

When the malpractice was identified, the Kolimigundla MRO, the police, and the District Education Officer conducted an inquiry and arrested Rajesh and the nine teachers. “Another accused is yet to be apprehended,” the Collector said.

The invigilator, the sitting squad member, and the centre’s Chief Superintendent were suspended from service for failing to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner.