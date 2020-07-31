1 year time for Tirumala privileged darshan

Tirumala

31 July 2020 00:45 IST

The TTD on Thursday resolved to increase the time period for utilising the privileged darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple here for contributions made to the SriVani trust from the present six months to one year.

A devotee who donates ₹10,000 to the trust can get a one-time VIP break darshan facility on a day of his choice within six months from the date of his contribution.

However, the limit has been extended following requests from devotees in view of the current COVID-19 situation and consequent travel and other restrictions across the country, a statement said.

Advertising

Advertising