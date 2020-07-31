Andhra Pradesh

1 year time for Tirumala privileged darshan

The TTD on Thursday resolved to increase the time period for utilising the privileged darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple here for contributions made to the SriVani trust from the present six months to one year.

A devotee who donates ₹10,000 to the trust can get a one-time VIP break darshan facility on a day of his choice within six months from the date of his contribution.

However, the limit has been extended following requests from devotees in view of the current COVID-19 situation and consequent travel and other restrictions across the country, a statement said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 12:50:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/1-year-time-for-tirumala-privileged-darshan/article32235177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY