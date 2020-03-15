1 lakh persons bound over, ₹1.84 cr. seized ahead of local body polls: DGP

As many as 11,386 bind-over cases have been registered by police in the State and 1,09,801 persons bound over ahead of the local body polls. The Prohibition and Excise Department personnel registered 1,605 cases in the last seven days and bound over 8,502 excise offenders, said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force, police registered 80 cases on charges of rioting, bodily offences and other offences under the AP Excise Act, Panchayat Raj Act and IPC, the DGP told the media at his office on Saturday.

Of the total 10,514 weapons in the State, 8,015 were deposited. On the other hand, 3,184 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were executed and 1,117 were still pending.

During vehicle checks, police seized ₹1.84 crore cash, about 2.5 kg gold, 50 kg silver ornaments, 2,752 bottles of liquor, 3,072 kg of cannabis (ganja) and 67 vehicles. Banned tobacco and gutkha products, saris and electronic goods had also been recovered. Police registered 25 cases for violation of MCC, the DGP explained.

IGP and Director (Enforcement) Vineet Brijlal said under operation ‘Sura’, the Excise police arrested 1,562 persons, seized 7,732 litres of ID liquor, destroyed about 2 lakh litres of jaggery wash and recovered 5,400 litres of IML.

Ganja cases

Excise officials registered 4,772 ganja cases and seized 149 vehicles in the State. Ninety-three excise special teams have been constituted with 4,000 officers and staff. Eight task force teams were conducting raids to check ganja and ID liquor.

Besides, 18 border mobile check-posts had been set up on Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry borders and 62 excise check-posts had been set up, Mr. Brijlal said and appealed to the public to dial 14500 to alert excise personnel on ID and IML liquor.

Watch on social media

The DGP said that vigil had been kept on social media groups and stern action would be taken against those who post fake comments on social media sites and create panic among the public.

As regards the Macherla incident, the police registered a case and suspects were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

He appealed to the voters to excise their franchise freely and urged the public representatives to cooperate with the police for fair and smooth conduct of the elections.