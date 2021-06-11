1 lakh more tenant farmers to get cultivator rights cards in East Godavari

District authorities seek support from landowners

The East Godavari district authorities have set a target to bring 1 lakh tenant farmers under the Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) system before the commencement of the kharif season, enabling the latter to claim all the benefits from the State and Central governments.

Awareness drive

Anaparthy MLA S. Suryanarayana Reddy and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy launched a three-week awareness campaign on the CCRC system at Karakuduru village in Pedapudi Mandal on Friday. They appealed to the landowners to extend their support for the tenant farmers to obtain the CCRCs.

“Nearly one lakh tenant farmers have obtained the CCRCs with the support of the landowners in the East Godavari district. The government has set a target to cover 1 lakh more tenant farmers under the system,” said the Collector.

CCRC

The district has above 3 lakh tenant farmers and a majority of them are engaged in cultivation of food crops. “The landowners should realise that the CCRC is valid for 11 months, benefiting the tenant farmer to claim crop insurance, input subsidy, and seed subsidy, Rythu Bharosa, and Minimum Support Price or Minimum Remunerative Price for crops. The CCRC will not give any ownership right to the tenant farmers,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

Helpline

Joint Collector (Revenue) G. Lakshmisha has appealed to the landowners to give their consent to get the CCRC, allowing their tenants to claim the benefits from the government. “The farmers in need of any information pertaining to the CCRC can dial the phone number 8886613611,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.