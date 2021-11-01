Vizianagaram

01 November 2021 00:01 IST

₹1 lakh donated for visually challenged

NCS Charitable Trust chairperson Narayanam Nagaratnamma donated ₹ 1,00,116 to Dwarakamayi School established for visually challenged children here on Sunday. The cheque was handed over to school founders Machepalli Ravikumar and M.Asha Jyothi in the presence of Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy. On the occasion, Mr.Swamy lauded the the Trust's donation of crores worth of land for establishing TTD temple and Kalyanamandapam in the prime locality of Fort City. He said that Ramanarayanam temple planned by NCS Trust founder Narayanam Narasimha Murthy had become an icon for the entire Fort City. The Trust Board members Naraynam Ramayya, Narayanam Murali, Narayanam Srinivas were present in the meeting. Earlier, the visually challenged and physically challenged students were shown movies in NCS theater at the free of cost on the occasion of 50th anniversary. Several audience participated in the celebrations while recalling the theater's journey with Sitarama Kalyanam movie on October 31, 1971. The theater received many awards for providing many facilities for audience.

Advertising

Advertising