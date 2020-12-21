₹1 crore unaccounted cash seized

Two persons from Hyderabad taken into custody

In a joint operation, the City Task Force (CTF) personnel and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials raided a lodge near Vizag Railway Station seized unaccounted cash worth about ₹1 crore from two persons hailing from Hyderabad on Monday. They were identified as Raj Purohit Bharat Kumar and Chota Ram from Abids in Hyderabad.

Giving details of the case, ACP Prem Kajal said Bharat Kumar and Chota Ram were doing electrical works for a builder Pralabh Bhai, a construction contractor in Hyderabad. On instructions from Pralabh, both came to Visakhapatam to collect money from one Raju at Duvvada.

After collecting ₹1 crore, they checked into a lodge near the railway station and awaiting to board a train to Hyderabad.

Based on a tip-off, the City Task Force and SEB personnel along with Two Town police raided the lodge and nabbed the duo and seized the money.

As they failed to provide sufficient proof for the source of the money they were taken into custody for further investigation. Two mobile phones were also seized from them.

Silver ornaments seized

In another incident in the same area, both the police and SEB staff raided a lodge and caught two persons who were in possession of silver ornaments weighing about 29.5 kg.

They were taken into custody and produced before mandal executive magistrate for further investigation. They were identified as Suhan Singh and Himmat Singh of Rajasthan, who were working as delivery boys for one C.S. Rathod, a jeweller in Vijayawada.

Ganja seized

The SEB and CTF combine also arrested one J. Gaurav and seized 100 kg ganja under Duvvada police station limits. The car in which the contraband was hidden was also seized.