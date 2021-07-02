Andhra Pradesh

₹1 crore donated for oxygen plant

Thakur group of companies chairman and managing director Penmatsa Venkata Subrahmanyam Raju donated ₹1 crore for installing an oxygen plant at the West Godavari district headquarters hospital here.

The group would take up COVID-19 preventive measures and extend aid to the patients in the villages in Kamavarapu Kota mandal in the district which was adopted by him, Mr. Raju said.

Mr. Raju and his wife Aruna Kumari distributed 500 medical kits to patients in Tallapudi mandal of the district on Thursday. The company is operating a bulk drugs manufacturing unit at Thupakulagudem in the mandal.


