Andhra Pradesh

1 boy dead, another critical after mother ‘poisons’ them

The woman, who also took the poison, is out of danger, say police

A four-year-old boy died and his elder brother is battling for life in a hospital after their mother allegedly poisoned them before attempting suicide using rat poison at Mustabada village near the city under Gannavaram police limits.

According to police, Konda Ankamma (27), wife of Konda Kotaiah, a farmer, consumed rat killer substance and gave the same to her children K. Hemanth (7) and K. Shankar (4) on Sunday afternoon at home when her husband was out.

“The poison reacted late in the night and Shankar died at around 1 am on Monday. The situation of the other boy is critical and is being treated in a hospital and mother is out of danger,” Gannavaram sub-inspector V. Srinivas said.

“We spoke to the parents of both the woman and her husband and there seemed no dispute between the couple. The mother took the step unable to bear pain in the stomach from which she has been suffering for some days,” Mr. Srinivas said.

A case under section 174 of CrPc has been registered concerning the death of Shankar.

