‘Take up Sujala Sravanti, Polavaram projects simultaneously’

Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti Sadhana Samiti on Tuesday asked the government to take up Sujala Sravanti project simultaneously with Polavaram project to benefit backward districts like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Samiti convener Konatala Ramakrishna and member and former MP Kaniti Viswanatham said the government should not delay in taking up the project which was the lifeline of the Srikakulam district. They said a detailed report would be submitted to the government to draw its attention over the pending projects in the district.

They asked the officials to speed up Vamsadhara phase-2 project to benefit many mandals in the district.