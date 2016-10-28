‘TDP, BJP, YSRC blocking port work’

Stressing the need for solving the people’s problems in coastal regions, former MP Chinta Mohan accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition YSR Congress of obstructing the Dugarajapatnam port project near Kota in Nellore district to further their own selfish interests.

“Not a single work has been taken up till now on this port. This shows the indifference on the part of the ruling coalition parties. Even the Opposition YSR Congress remains indifferent in this respect,” said Mr. Chinta Mohan.

Along with a host of local Congress leaders and cadres, Mr. Chinta Mohan took part in padayatra from Kota to Vakadu towns in the coastal stretch nearer to the Tupilipalem seaside site where the Dugarajapatnam port was proposed to be developed.

Students and youth of the neighbouring villages also took part in the protest organised by the Congress leaders.

Mr. Chinta Mohan said Dugarajapatnam had a long history and it had the potential now for becoming the fifth largest port in the entire world if adequate attention was paid immediately.

“This port will help change the economic scene in the whole of south coastal region in Nellore district and nearly 1 lakh jobs with high salaries could be created within a short span,” he added.