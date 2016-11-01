‘Swiss Challenge: A.P. has no moral right to reconsider after strictures’

The YSR Congress has asserted that the Telugu Desam Government has lost the moral right to reconsider the Swiss Challenge method for the construction of the capital after the court had passed serious strictures on the faulty methodology adopted in the system. The court had passed severe strictures on the State for adopting Swiss Challenge method that had terms heavily loaded in favour of the Singaporean companies. The government is however trying to enact a legislation paving the way for adopting the method to cover up its failures, Public Accounts Committee chairman B. Rajendranath Reddy said.

He recalled that the court in its verdict said normally any file would be circulated from bottom to top, but the file went from top to bottom in the particular case. Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana who announced the decision to withdraw notification of land allotment to Singaporean companies, however, revealed in the same breath that the government would come back with fresh notification. This reflected the commitment of the government to rope in Singapore companies at any cost at the expense of State’s interests. He recalled how former Chief Ministers N. Sanjiva Reddy and N. Janardhana Reddy demitted offices after court passed strictures against their decisions and said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should follow suit. “The government has instead decided to enact a legislation and this is being discussed in the State Cabinet meeting which goes against the spirit of the court’s verdict,” he said. Under the method adopted by the government, the profit sharing and investment ratio was too uneven and there was no level playing field for bidding, he said.

Govt. trying to enact a legislation to pave the way for adopting the method

B. Rajendranath Reddy

PAC chairman