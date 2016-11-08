‘Stop import of solid waste from Telangana’

Krishna District Collector Babu A. on Monday directed the officials to stop importing and dumping of solid waste from Telangana State. It is believed that many aqua pond owners are importing several varieties of waste generated in the poultry units in Telangana to offer it as feed to the fish in the aqua ponds.

“The revenue officials should investigate on the use of solid waste which is being imported from Telangana and its use in the aqua ponds in the Krishna district,” said Mr. Babu.

He told the officials checks were necessary to inculcate better aqua culture practices in the district.

ISL units

The officials were told to complete construction of Individual Sanitary Latrines (ISL) in the district by December.