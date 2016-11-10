‘State should move court to get its share of properties from TS’

The Andhra Pradesh Government should move court, if needed, on proportionate share of assets and properties in Telangana and the erstwhile capital, Hyderabad, Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh said on Wednesday.

The government should safeguard its right to continue in Hyderabad for a period of 10 years or more, until Telangana Government proportionately distributed the properties and assets of various State-owned corporations to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP MP told the media in Kurnool. Telangana retained 60 per cent of power generated and gave only 40 per cent to Andhra Pradesh, he said. Similarly, Telangana leaders were reluctant to share the properties in Delhi such as Nizam House, he said. Mr. Venkatesh advised the Telangana Government to stop accusing A.P. of drawing excess water and, instead, fight with Maharashtra and Karnataka, which were constructing projects and illegally drawing water, thereby affecting the irrigation interests of both A.P. and Telangana.

Referring to demonetisation of currency of higher denominations, he exhorted the people to not worry and withstand the temporary hardship. Those with black money should be the worried lot, not people in general, he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a good administrator, who was developing the country and boosting its image, he said.

Mr. Venkatesh welcomed the thumping win of Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential election, and said he was pro-India.

He attributed Mr. Trump’s emphatic victory to his commitment to counter terrorism, check unemployment arising out of competition from migrants, and reduction in taxes, and added that Indians favoured him.