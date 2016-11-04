‘State bifurcation no hurdle for SC/ST welfare schemes’

The bifurcation of the State may have landed the State in a resource crunch. But this has not hampered implementation of welfare schemes for SCs and STs in any way, according to State SC/ST Commission Chairman Karem Sivaji.

Implementation of welfare schemes to improve the living condition of Dalits had picked up pace in the fledgling State, he said and referred to the five-fold increase in the pension for the poor and the increase in the amount under the land purchase scheme for Dalits from Rs.5 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh.

Assistance for SC/ST students to pursue education abroad had also been hiked from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.20 lakh, he told reporters here.

Dalit students were able to pursue education in corporate schools, undergo coaching in reputed institutions to prepare for civil services, he added.

The SC/ST panel chief underscored the need for setting up separate corporations for the uplift of Yerukula and Yenadi communities, for providing quota to Dalit Christians and for extending the quota regime to the private sector as well.

He said that 25 per cent of the compensation had been provided to SCs/STs in atrocity cases at the stage of filing of first information report (FIR) itself, 50 per cent of compensation at the time of filing of charge sheet and the remaining at the trial stage.

Sivaji cites hike

in pension, land purchase amount

and aid for

education abroad