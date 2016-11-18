‘Special package will do more good under GST’

TDP general secretary N. Lokesh on Thursday interacted with college students on a range of issues, right from his first love to family attachment, and Special Category Status (SCS) to demonetisation.

At a lively session organised on the Krishna Teja Educational Institution campus here, Mr. Lokesh handled the fusillade of queries with ease and patience for more than an hour.

He reiterated the party’s stand that accepting the special package was a wise decision in the GST regime, as the SCS would mean no great benefit to the State.

“When the benefit accrued from the package is more than the SCS, it is wise to accept it rather than indulge in confrontation with the Centre,” he said.

Lauding the demonetisation exercise as a move requiring a lot of guts to weed out black money, Mr. Lokesh recalled that it was Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who broached the issue a year ago and wrote to the Centre a couple of months ago. When a student queried about his first love, Mr. Lokesh minced no words about his “crush,” but hastened to add that his wife Brahmani was the only person whom he loved.

