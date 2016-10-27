Andhra Pradesh

‘Solar energy will create many jobs in future’

Minister for Rural Development and Housing Kimidi Mrinalini on Wednesday said that the solar energy would help people in saving huge power bills while helping them to have assured power throughout the day. She said that the government had given a lot of importance to use of solar pumpsets in rural areas by providing huge subsidy. She attended as a chief guest for the ‘Surya Mitrya’ training programme organised in the MVGR College of Vizianagaram.

The college management has taken up the skill development training programme for 30 youngsters in phase-1 in association with New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that ITI and diploma students would get decent income with more number of people depending on solar energy for their needs.

Vizianagaram Collector Vivek Yadav asked the young trainers to improve their soft skills also to get jobs in private and public sector in future since solar energy market was booming in the country. “Technical skill always helps youngsters to generate more income easily. Surya Mitra programme certainly ensure decent livelihood for them in future,” he added.

MVGR College Correspondent D.R.K. Raju, College Principal K.V.L. Raju said that the institution had planned more training programmes under Surya Mitra programme. They said the college was depending on solar energy in many ways.

