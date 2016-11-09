‘Scrapping 1,000, 500 rupee notes will aid development’

The BJP in A.P. described the Centre's decision to to do away with Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes from midnight on Tuesday as a historic one to root out black money. The decision would benefit the nation by making available lakhs of crores for improving the lot of common people, said BJP State secretary K. Koteswara Rao while welcoming the move to curb circulation of counterfeit notes announced by Prime Minister Modi.
