‘Russian Revolution still relevant for India’

The Communist Party of India has cautioned people, particularly peasants, working class and intellectuals against the State and Centre’s “capitalistic policies as they are detrimental to the welfare of about 90 crore rural population in India”. The party called upon the sections to confront the policies which “reeked of the situation before the Russian Revolution of October, 1917”.

At a press conference here on Monday, party State secretariat member G. Obulesu said, “While the Modi government has been encouraging communal politics and capitalists, the Chandrababu Naidu government has in the name of development acquired thousands of acres from peasants on behalf of capitalists.”

Citing the land allotted to VIT for establishing its campus, he said that the institute was allotted land at Rs. 1,000 per square yard when its market value was about Rs. 10 crore per acre.

Celebrations launched

Earlier, launching the centennial celebrations of The Russian Revolution at Amar Bhavan, Mr. Obulesu said that the revolution needed to be debated as it was relevant to the present-day happenings in India.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:43:09 AM

